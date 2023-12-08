Two struggling squads meet when the Rider Broncs (1-7) host the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Broncs will look to halt a seven-game losing run against the Skyhawks, losers of eight in a row.

Stonehill vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks have shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Broncs have averaged.

Stonehill is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs sit at 14th.

The Skyhawks average 12.3 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Broncs give up (77).

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Stonehill scored 5.1 more points per game at home (69.5) than away (64.4).

At home, the Skyhawks allowed 64.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).

Stonehill sunk more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.2%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule