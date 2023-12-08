The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) face the Rider Broncs (1-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Alumni Gymnasium. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stonehill vs. Rider Game Information

Stonehill Players to Watch

Mervin James: 15.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Corey McKeithan: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK TJ Weeks Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tariq Ingraham: 6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Allen Powell: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

Stonehill vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rider Rank Rider AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 209th 70.2 Points Scored 67.0 299th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 114th 32.7 Rebounds 28.0 343rd 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 349th 5.0 3pt Made 7.7 134th 307th 11.4 Assists 12.2 249th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

