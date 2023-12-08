Stonehill vs. Rider December 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) face the Rider Broncs (1-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Alumni Gymnasium. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stonehill vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Mervin James: 15.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Corey McKeithan: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TJ Weeks Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tariq Ingraham: 6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Allen Powell: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Rider Players to Watch
Stonehill vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rider Rank
|Rider AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|209th
|70.2
|Points Scored
|67.0
|299th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|28.0
|343rd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|349th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
