The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Rider Broncs (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 as 8-point underdogs. The Broncs have lost seven games in a row. The over/under is 148.5 for the matchup.

Stonehill vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Lawrenceville, New Jersey Venue: Alumni Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rider -8 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 148.5 points.

Stonehill's outings this season have a 150.5-point average over/under, 2.0 more points than this game's total.

Stonehill is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

Stonehill has won in one of the eight contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Skyhawks have been at least a +325 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

Stonehill has an implied victory probability of 23.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Stonehill vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rider 3 42.9% 69.5 134.2 77.0 162.8 141.5 Stonehill 6 60% 64.7 134.2 85.8 162.8 144.3

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks' 64.7 points per game are 12.3 fewer points than the 77.0 the Broncs give up to opponents.

Stonehill vs. Rider Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rider 1-6-0 0-0 3-4-0 Stonehill 3-7-0 2-5 5-4-1

Stonehill vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rider Stonehill 8-5 Home Record 7-4 7-6 Away Record 6-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 10-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-2 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 68.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-14-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.