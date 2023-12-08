Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Worcester County, Massachusetts today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leicester High School at Blackstone Millville Regional High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 8

4:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Blackstone, MA

Blackstone, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School at Bellingham High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bellingham, MA

Bellingham, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nipmuc Regional High School at Bellingham High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bellingham, MA

Bellingham, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holyoke High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

St John's High School at Leominster High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Leominster, MA

Leominster, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Algonquin Regional High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School