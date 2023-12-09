Boston University vs. Harvard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Harvard Crimson (5-4) and the Boston University Terriers (5-3) matching up at Case Gym (on December 9) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-60 victory for Harvard.
In their last game on Tuesday, the Terriers suffered a 62-47 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA).
Boston University vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Boston University vs. Harvard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 69, Boston University 60
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers' best victory this season came against the Northern Colorado Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 262) in our computer rankings. The Terriers took home the 63-52 win on the road on November 26.
- Boston University has five wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
Boston University 2023-24 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 262) on November 26
- 56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 263) on November 10
- 60-53 at home over Yale (No. 271) on November 14
- 64-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 280) on November 22
- 60-58 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 339) on November 6
Boston University Leaders
- Caitlin Weimar: 16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 51.7 FG%
- Alex Giannaros: 12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Anete Adler: 6.4 PTS, 50 FG%
- Sophie Beneventine: 3.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers average 57.5 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 58.5 per outing (86th in college basketball). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.
