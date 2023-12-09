Saturday's contest features the Harvard Crimson (5-4) and the Boston University Terriers (5-3) matching up at Case Gym (on December 9) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-60 victory for Harvard.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Terriers suffered a 62-47 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA).

Boston University vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Boston University vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 69, Boston University 60

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' best victory this season came against the Northern Colorado Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 262) in our computer rankings. The Terriers took home the 63-52 win on the road on November 26.

Boston University has five wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Boston University 2023-24 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 262) on November 26

56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 263) on November 10

60-53 at home over Yale (No. 271) on November 14

64-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 280) on November 22

60-58 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 339) on November 6

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 51.7 FG%

16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 51.7 FG% Alex Giannaros: 12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

3.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Anete Adler: 6.4 PTS, 50 FG%

6.4 PTS, 50 FG% Sophie Beneventine: 3.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers average 57.5 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 58.5 per outing (86th in college basketball). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.

