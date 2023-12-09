Boston University vs. Harvard December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (4-1) will play the Harvard Crimson (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Boston University vs. Harvard Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Caitlin Weimar: 16.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Giannaros: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Audrey Ericksen: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Anete Adler: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Harvard Players to Watch
- Weimar: 16.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Giannaros: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ericksen: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Adler: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.