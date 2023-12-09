The Boston University Terriers (5-3) go up against the Harvard Crimson (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Boston University vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison

The Crimson score an average of 72.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 58.5 the Terriers give up to opponents.

Harvard is 5-4 when it scores more than 58.5 points.

Boston University is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.

The Terriers average 57.5 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 69.6 the Crimson give up.

Harvard has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.

The Terriers are making 42% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Crimson concede to opponents (42.1%).

The Crimson's 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Terriers have conceded.

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 51.7 FG%

16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 51.7 FG% Alex Giannaros: 12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

3.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Anete Adler: 6.4 PTS, 50 FG%

6.4 PTS, 50 FG% Sophie Beneventine: 3.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

Boston University Schedule