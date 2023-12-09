Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 9?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Danton Heinen going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Heinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Heinen has zero points on the power play.
- Heinen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Heinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
