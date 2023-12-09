Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Essex County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lynn English High School at Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9

3:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Lawrence, MA

Lawrence, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph High School at Methuen High School