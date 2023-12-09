Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Essex County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lynn English High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Lawrence, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.