Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 9?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Hampus Lindholm going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Lindholm has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|26:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:37
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|24:22
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Home
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
