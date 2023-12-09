Harvard vs. Boston University Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Harvard Crimson (5-4) and Boston University Terriers (5-3) squaring off at Case Gym has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Harvard, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.
The Crimson are coming off of a 79-61 loss to Maine in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Harvard vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Harvard vs. Boston University Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 69, Boston University 60
Other Ivy League Predictions
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson's signature win this season came in a 66-59 victory over the Boston College Eagles on November 9.
- The Crimson have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).
- Harvard has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one), but it also has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).
Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 115) on November 9
- 80-67 over SMU (No. 129) on November 25
- 69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 152) on November 24
- 85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 212) on November 12
- 78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 307) on November 16
Harvard Leaders
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Elena Rodriguez: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Lola Mullaney: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (26-for-74)
- Katie Krupa: 9.0 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Abigail Wright: 8.3 PTS, 49.0 FG%
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson have a +25 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game, 101st in college basketball, and are allowing 69.6 per contest to rank 275th in college basketball.
