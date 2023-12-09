The Boston University Terriers (5-3) take on the Harvard Crimson (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Harvard vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison

The Crimson put up 13.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Terriers allow their opponents to score (58.5).

Harvard is 5-4 when it scores more than 58.5 points.

Boston University has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.3 points.

The 57.5 points per game the Terriers average are 12.1 fewer points than the Crimson allow (69.6).

Harvard has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.

The Terriers shoot 42.0% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Crimson allow defensively.

The Crimson make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Terriers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Harvard Leaders

Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Elena Rodriguez: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Lola Mullaney: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (26-for-74)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (26-for-74) Katie Krupa: 9.0 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

9.0 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Abigail Wright: 8.3 PTS, 49.0 FG%

Harvard Schedule