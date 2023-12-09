Can we anticipate Jake DeBrusk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Arizona Coyotes at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeBrusk stats and insights

  • DeBrusk has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • DeBrusk's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:08 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.