Will James van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 9?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- In four of 24 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|14:05
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
