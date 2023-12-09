Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Middlesex County, Massachusetts and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington High School at Bishop Hendricken High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 8
- Location: Warwick, RI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkinton High School at Hopedale JrSr High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 9
- Location: Hopedale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dracut High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Dracut, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.