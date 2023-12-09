On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Morgan Geekie going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Geekie has no points on the power play.

Geekie's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:12 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

