Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 9?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Morgan Geekie going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Geekie stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Geekie has no points on the power play.
- Geekie's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Geekie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|13:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Bruins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
