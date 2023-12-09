For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Oskar Steen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

Steen has zero points on the power play.

Steen averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:27 Home W 3-2 SO

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

