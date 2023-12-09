Will Pavel Zacha score a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

In eight of 25 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 17.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

