How to Watch TCU vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into a road contest with the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), winners of eight straight. It begins at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
TCU vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.5% from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 73rd.
- The 91.7 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 23.2 more points than the Tigers give up (68.5).
- TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.
- This season, Clemson has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.
- The Tigers put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs allow.
- When Clemson gives up fewer than 91.7 points, it is 8-0.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in away games (72.4).
- The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- TCU made 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
- At home, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).
- At home, Clemson knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 79-70
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|W 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
