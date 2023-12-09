In the upcoming tilt versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Trent Frederic to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

Frederic has scored in five of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Frederic has no points on the power play.

Frederic's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 15:21 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.