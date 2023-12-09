Saturday's contest between the UMass Minutemen (4-2) and UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) going head-to-head at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 76, UMass-Lowell 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass-Lowell vs. UMass

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-5.8)

UMass (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

UMass has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to UMass-Lowell, who is 3-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Minutemen are 5-1-0 and the River Hawks are 2-3-0.

UMass-Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks' +135 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.8 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

The 39.0 rebounds per game UMass-Lowell accumulates rank 22nd in the country, 10.2 more than the 28.8 its opponents pull down.

UMass-Lowell makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6. It shoots 32.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 23.8%.

UMass-Lowell has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.3 per game (332nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (198th in college basketball).

