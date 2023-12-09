The UMass Minutemen (4-2) hit the court against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

The River Hawks' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

UMass-Lowell is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The River Hawks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 26th.

The River Hawks average 10.6 more points per game (81.8) than the Minutemen allow (71.2).

UMass-Lowell has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UMass-Lowell averaged 83.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.

In 2022-23, the River Hawks conceded 8.5 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than on the road (70.2).

Beyond the arc, UMass-Lowell made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36%) than at home (40.1%) too.

