How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMass Minutemen (4-2) hit the court against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights
- The River Hawks' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- UMass-Lowell is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The River Hawks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 26th.
- The River Hawks average 10.6 more points per game (81.8) than the Minutemen allow (71.2).
- UMass-Lowell has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.
UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UMass-Lowell averaged 83.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.
- In 2022-23, the River Hawks conceded 8.5 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than on the road (70.2).
- Beyond the arc, UMass-Lowell made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36%) than at home (40.1%) too.
UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 80-74
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 74-68
|Hammel Court
|12/5/2023
|Fisher
|W 117-69
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/12/2023
|LIU
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
