UMass-Lowell vs. UMass December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (3-1) will meet the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Matt Cross: 18.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Josh Cohen: 18.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 13.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 7.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Curry: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMass Top Players (2022-23)
- Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|78.0
|36th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|66.0
|61st
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|16th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|334th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
