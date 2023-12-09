The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the UMass Minutemen (4-2) at William D. Mullins Center on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -5.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

River Hawks Betting Records & Stats

UMass-Lowell has combined with its opponent to score more than 150.5 points just once this season.

The average total for UMass-Lowell's games this season is 146.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

UMass-Lowell has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

UMass-Lowell has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The River Hawks have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UMass-Lowell has a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 4 66.7% 82.5 164.3 71.2 136.1 147.2 UMass-Lowell 1 20% 81.8 164.3 64.9 136.1 145.3

Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends

The River Hawks' 81.8 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 71.2 the Minutemen allow to opponents.

UMass-Lowell is 2-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 71.2 points.

UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 4-2-0 4-0 5-1-0 UMass-Lowell 3-2-0 1-0 2-3-0

UMass-Lowell vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass UMass-Lowell 8-6 Home Record 17-0 3-8 Away Record 9-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.1 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

