Saturday's game features the UMass Minutemen (4-2) and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) facing off at William D. Mullins Center (on December 9) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-70 win for UMass.

The matchup has no set line.

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 76, UMass-Lowell 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. UMass-Lowell

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-5.8)

UMass (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

UMass' record against the spread this season is 4-2-0, and UMass-Lowell's is 3-2-0. The Minutemen are 5-1-0 and the River Hawks are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutemen have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.3 points per game. They're putting up 82.5 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball and are allowing 71.2 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball.

UMass wins the rebound battle by four boards on average. It records 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 65th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32 per contest.

UMass connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Minutemen rank 89th in college basketball by averaging 99 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 86th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

UMass wins the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 9.8 (45th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.7.

