How to Watch UMass vs. UMass-Lowell on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMass Minutemen (4-2) play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the River Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
- UMass is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Minutemen are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the River Hawks sit at 27th.
- The Minutemen put up 17.6 more points per game (82.5) than the River Hawks give up (64.9).
- UMass is 4-2 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UMass posted 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.2 points per contest.
- The Minutemen ceded 72.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.7 in road games.
- UMass sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.1 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 89-60
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/2/2023
|South Florida
|W 66-56
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Towson
|L 81-71
|SECU Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/16/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/21/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
