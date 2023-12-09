The UMass Minutemen (4-2) play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
UMass Stats Insights

  • The Minutemen make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the River Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
  • UMass is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Minutemen are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the River Hawks sit at 27th.
  • The Minutemen put up 17.6 more points per game (82.5) than the River Hawks give up (64.9).
  • UMass is 4-2 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UMass posted 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.2 points per contest.
  • The Minutemen ceded 72.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.7 in road games.
  • UMass sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.1 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).

UMass Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 89-60 William D. Mullins Center
12/2/2023 South Florida W 66-56 William D. Mullins Center
12/6/2023 @ Towson L 81-71 SECU Arena
12/9/2023 UMass-Lowell - William D. Mullins Center
12/16/2023 West Virginia - MassMutual Center
12/21/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

