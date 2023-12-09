The UMass Minutemen (4-2) play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the River Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

UMass is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Minutemen are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the River Hawks sit at 27th.

The Minutemen put up 17.6 more points per game (82.5) than the River Hawks give up (64.9).

UMass is 4-2 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UMass posted 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.2 points per contest.

The Minutemen ceded 72.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.7 in road games.

UMass sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.1 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).

