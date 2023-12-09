The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) play the UMass Minutemen (3-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. This matchup will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information

UMass Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

Cross: 18.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK

18.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK Josh Cohen: 18 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

18 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Rahsool Diggins: 13 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Keon Thompson: 7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Curry: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass Rank UMass AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 78 36th 221st 71.4 Points Allowed 66 61st 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 35.7 18th 16th 11 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 6.9 229th 136th 13.6 Assists 14.5 75th 334th 14 Turnovers 13.4 316th

