The UMass Minutemen (4-2) take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 150.5 for the matchup.

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -5.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass' six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points four times.

The average point total in UMass' outings this year is 153.7, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Minutemen's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

This season, UMass has been favored six times and won four of those games.

The Minutemen have been at least a -225 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

UMass has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 4 66.7% 82.5 164.3 71.2 136.1 147.2 UMass-Lowell 1 20% 81.8 164.3 64.9 136.1 145.3

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

The Minutemen score 82.5 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 64.9 the River Hawks give up.

UMass has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when putting up more than 64.9 points.

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 4-2-0 4-0 5-1-0 UMass-Lowell 3-2-0 1-0 2-3-0

UMass vs. UMass-Lowell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass UMass-Lowell 8-6 Home Record 17-0 3-8 Away Record 9-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.1 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

