Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the America East, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

America East Power Rankings

1. Maine Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 25-4

6-4 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 79-61 vs Harvard
Next Game Opponent: JMU

JMU Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 2. Albany Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-5

8-2 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: W 68-57 vs Dartmouth
Next Game Opponent: Stonehill

Stonehill Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 3. Vermont Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

6-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: L 53-43 vs Manhattan
Next Game Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 4. NJIT Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

6-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st

351st Last Game: W 66-47 vs Saint Peter's
Next Game Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 5. New Hampshire Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

5-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: L 53-52 vs Brown
Next Game Opponent: @ Saint Joseph's (PA)

@ Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20 6. Bryant Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-5 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: W 93-20 vs Fisher
Next Game Opponent: @ Boston College

@ Boston College Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 7. Binghamton Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-8 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 330th

330th Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: L 71-64 vs Canisius
Next Game Opponent: Coppin State

Coppin State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 8. UMBC Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-23

2-8 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: L 65-42 vs Morgan State
Next Game Opponent: @ American

@ American Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 9. UMass Lowell Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 2-26

0-9 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 342nd

342nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: L 64-52 vs UMass
Next Game Opponent: Dartmouth

Dartmouth Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

