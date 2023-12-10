Sunday's game between the Boston College Eagles (5-5) and the Siena Saints (3-3) at Silvio O. Conte Forum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-61 and heavily favors Boston College to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Eagles earned a 95-57 victory against UMass.

Boston College vs. Siena Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston College vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Siena 61

Other ACC Predictions

Boston College Schedule Analysis

The Eagles beat the No. 160-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 66-61, on November 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Eagles have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

The Eagles have two Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 32nd-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 37th-most.

Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 160) on November 6

71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 162) on November 19

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 246) on November 12

95-57 at home over UMass (No. 309) on December 6

91-53 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 341) on December 3

Boston College Leaders

Dontavia Waggoner: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 STL, 41.1 FG%

12.3 PTS, 3.2 STL, 41.1 FG% Teya Sidberry: 14.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

14.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Andrea Daley: 16.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

16.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) T'Yana Todd: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) JoJo Lacey: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (8-for-43)

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 73.3 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while allowing 67.7 per outing to rank 245th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential overall.

