Sunday's game that pits the Boston College Eagles (7-3) versus the St. John's Red Storm (6-2) at Barclays Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Boston College. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Boston College vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN Networks

Where: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Boston College vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 75, St. John's 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-0.2)

Boston College (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

St. John's has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Boston College is 5-4-0. The Red Storm have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 6-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.2 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Boston College wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It pulls down 36.9 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7.

Boston College connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc (156th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 37.4%.

Boston College has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.6 per game (39th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (107th in college basketball).

