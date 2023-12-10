The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Boston College Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Boston College vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Boston College Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Boston College has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 214th.
  • The Eagles average 9.1 more points per game (78.2) than the Red Storm give up (69.1).
  • When it scores more than 69.1 points, Boston College is 6-2.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Boston College averaged 66.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 9.1 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than away (76.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Boston College knocked down more trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.1%) than at home (27.7%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 NC State L 84-78 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/5/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 82-68 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/8/2023 Holy Cross W 95-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/10/2023 St. John's - Barclays Center
12/21/2023 Lehigh - Silvio O. Conte Forum
1/2/2024 Wake Forest - Silvio O. Conte Forum

