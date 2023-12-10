How to Watch Boston College vs. St. John's on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Boston College Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Boston College vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
- Boston College has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 214th.
- The Eagles average 9.1 more points per game (78.2) than the Red Storm give up (69.1).
- When it scores more than 69.1 points, Boston College is 6-2.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Boston College averaged 66.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 9.1 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than away (76.5).
- Beyond the arc, Boston College knocked down more trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.1%) than at home (27.7%).
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|NC State
|L 84-78
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/5/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 82-68
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/8/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 95-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/10/2023
|St. John's
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/21/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|1/2/2024
|Wake Forest
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
