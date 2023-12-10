The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Boston College Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boston College vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Boston College has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 214th.

The Eagles average 9.1 more points per game (78.2) than the Red Storm give up (69.1).

When it scores more than 69.1 points, Boston College is 6-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Boston College averaged 66.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.

In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 9.1 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than away (76.5).

Beyond the arc, Boston College knocked down more trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.1%) than at home (27.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Upcoming Schedule