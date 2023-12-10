The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the St. John's vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boston College vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Boston College Moneyline
BetMGM St. John's (-5.5) 150.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel St. John's (-5.5) 150.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. St. John's Betting Trends

  • Boston College has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • St. John's has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • Red Storm games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.

Boston College Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Boston College's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

