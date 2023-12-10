The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the St. John's vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boston College vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Boston College vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Boston College vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Boston College has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

St. John's has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

Red Storm games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Boston College's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

