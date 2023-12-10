Boston College vs. St. John's: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the St. John's vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Boston College vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks
Boston College vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (-5.5)
|150.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|St. John's (-5.5)
|150.5
|-245
|+198
Boston College vs. St. John's Betting Trends
- Boston College has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- St. John's has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- Red Storm games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.
Boston College Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Boston College's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
