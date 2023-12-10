The Boston College Eagles (5-5) face the Siena Saints (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

The Saints score an average of 65.8 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 67.7 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Siena is 1-1.

Boston College is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.

The Eagles record 6.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Saints allow (67.2).

Boston College is 3-2 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Siena has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.

The Eagles shoot 43.7% from the field, 6% higher than the Saints concede defensively.

The Saints shoot 39.5% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Eagles concede.

Boston College Leaders

Dontavia Waggoner: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 STL, 41.1 FG%

12.3 PTS, 3.2 STL, 41.1 FG% Teya Sidberry: 14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Andrea Daley: 16.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

16.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) T'Yana Todd: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) JoJo Lacey: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (8-for-43)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Schedule