The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) are favored (-5.5) to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (7-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs on ESPN Networks. The over/under is 151.5 for the matchup.

Boston College vs. St. John's Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -5.5 151.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Boston College's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 151.5 points in four of nine outings.

Boston College has had an average of 148.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boston College is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Boston College has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and won that game.

Boston College has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston College vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 5 62.5% 80.4 158.6 69.1 139.2 147.1 Boston College 4 44.4% 78.2 158.6 70.1 139.2 141.2

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 78.2 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 69.1 the Red Storm give up.

Boston College has put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

Boston College vs. St. John's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 4-4-0 3-2 5-3-0 Boston College 5-4-0 0-1 6-3-0

Boston College vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Boston College 11-5 Home Record 9-7 3-8 Away Record 4-7 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

