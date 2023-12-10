The Boston University Terriers (2-4) meet the Wagner Seahawks (2-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Spiro Sports Center. This clash will start at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Boston University vs. Wagner Game Information

Boston University Players to Watch

  • Melvin Council Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyje Kelton: 9.6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Javier Esquerra Trelles: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Rob Taylor II: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tahron Allen: 4.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Wagner Players to Watch

Boston University vs. Wagner Stat Comparison

Wagner Rank Wagner AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank
346th 63 Points Scored 64.3 337th
28th 61.6 Points Allowed 66.2 93rd
241st 31.8 Rebounds 31.2 264th
93rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 318th
169th 7.6 3pt Made 8.8 75th
260th 11.8 Assists 12.8 207th
8th 8.2 Turnovers 10.7 96th

