The Boston University Terriers (3-6) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Wagner Seahawks (4-4) at Spiro Sports Center on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has a point total of 126.5.

Boston University vs. Wagner Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Spiro Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wagner -3.5 126.5

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University has combined with its opponent to score more than 126.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Boston University has a 133.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.7 more points than this game's total.

Boston University are 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

Boston University has come away with two wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Terriers are 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston University has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston University vs. Wagner Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wagner 2 40% 61.1 127 64 131.3 127.9 Boston University 3 42.9% 65.9 127 67.3 131.3 138.4

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers' 65.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 64 the Seahawks allow.

Boston University is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 64 points.

Boston University vs. Wagner Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wagner 2-3-0 0-1 2-3-0 Boston University 2-5-0 2-4 3-4-0

Boston University vs. Wagner Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wagner Boston University 8-4 Home Record 9-4 6-9 Away Record 6-11 4-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 63.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 0-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

