Boston University vs. Wagner: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 10
The Boston University Terriers (3-6) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Wagner Seahawks (4-4) at Spiro Sports Center on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has a point total of 126.5.
Boston University vs. Wagner Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
- Where: Staten Island, New York
- Venue: Spiro Sports Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wagner
|-3.5
|126.5
Terriers Betting Records & Stats
- Boston University has combined with its opponent to score more than 126.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Boston University has a 133.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.7 more points than this game's total.
- Boston University are 2-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Boston University has come away with two wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- The Terriers are 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston University has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Boston University vs. Wagner Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 126.5
|% of Games Over 126.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wagner
|2
|40%
|61.1
|127
|64
|131.3
|127.9
|Boston University
|3
|42.9%
|65.9
|127
|67.3
|131.3
|138.4
Additional Boston University Insights & Trends
- The Terriers' 65.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 64 the Seahawks allow.
- Boston University is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 64 points.
Boston University vs. Wagner Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wagner
|2-3-0
|0-1
|2-3-0
|Boston University
|2-5-0
|2-4
|3-4-0
Boston University vs. Wagner Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wagner
|Boston University
|8-4
|Home Record
|9-4
|6-9
|Away Record
|6-11
|4-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|63.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|62.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.7
|0-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-6-0
