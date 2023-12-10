Boston University vs. Wagner BetMGM Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - December 10
Sunday's game features the Wagner Seahawks (4-4) and the Boston University Terriers (3-6) matching up at Spiro Sports Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-63 win for Wagner according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.
There is no line set for the game.
Boston University vs. Wagner Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
- Where: Staten Island, New York
- Venue: Spiro Sports Center
Boston University vs. Wagner Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wagner 65, Boston University 63
Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Wagner
- Computer Predicted Spread: Wagner (-2.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 128.4
Wagner is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Boston University's 2-5-0 ATS record. The Seahawks have gone over the point total in two games, while Terriers games have gone over three times.
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers have been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 65.9 points per game, 329th in college basketball, while conceding 67.3 per outing, 98th in college basketball) and have a -13 scoring differential.
- The 32.6 rebounds per game Boston University accumulates rank 205th in the country. Their opponents collect 31.9.
- Boston University connects on 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.
- Boston University and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Terriers commit 11.9 per game (182nd in college basketball) and force 11.6 (228th in college basketball).
