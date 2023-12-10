Sunday's game features the Wagner Seahawks (4-4) and the Boston University Terriers (3-6) matching up at Spiro Sports Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-63 win for Wagner according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Boston University vs. Wagner Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Boston University vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 65, Boston University 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Wagner

Computer Predicted Spread: Wagner (-2.4)

Wagner (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 128.4

Wagner is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Boston University's 2-5-0 ATS record. The Seahawks have gone over the point total in two games, while Terriers games have gone over three times.

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers have been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 65.9 points per game, 329th in college basketball, while conceding 67.3 per outing, 98th in college basketball) and have a -13 scoring differential.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Boston University accumulates rank 205th in the country. Their opponents collect 31.9.

Boston University connects on 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

Boston University and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Terriers commit 11.9 per game (182nd in college basketball) and force 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

