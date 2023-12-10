The Wagner Seahawks (4-4) go up against the Boston University Terriers (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

Boston University vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York TV: NEC Front Row

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

Boston University has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

The Terriers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 110th.

The Terriers' 65.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 64.0 the Seahawks give up.

Boston University is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.0 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Boston University scored 71.2 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged away (64.7).

At home, the Terriers allowed 64.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.9).

Beyond the arc, Boston University drained fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (36.2%) as well.

Boston University Upcoming Schedule