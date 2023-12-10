How to Watch Boston University vs. Wagner on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Wagner Seahawks (4-4) go up against the Boston University Terriers (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boston University vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York
- TV: NEC Front Row
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
- Boston University has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 110th.
- The Terriers' 65.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 64.0 the Seahawks give up.
- Boston University is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Boston University scored 71.2 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged away (64.7).
- At home, the Terriers allowed 64.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.9).
- Beyond the arc, Boston University drained fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (36.2%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|L 86-72
|SEFCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|W 70-49
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/6/2023
|Maine
|L 74-65
|Case Gym
|12/10/2023
|@ Wagner
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/22/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Case Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.