The Wagner Seahawks (4-4) go up against the Boston University Terriers (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

Boston University vs. Wagner Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Boston University has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 110th.
  • The Terriers' 65.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 64.0 the Seahawks give up.
  • Boston University is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.0 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Boston University scored 71.2 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged away (64.7).
  • At home, the Terriers allowed 64.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Boston University drained fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (36.2%) as well.

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Albany (NY) L 86-72 SEFCU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Sacred Heart W 70-49 William H. Pitt Center
12/6/2023 Maine L 74-65 Case Gym
12/10/2023 @ Wagner - Spiro Sports Center
12/13/2023 @ Dartmouth - Edward Leede Arena
12/22/2023 UMass-Lowell - Case Gym

