Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the CAA, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-5

7-2 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: W 119-50 vs Montreat

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Hofstra

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-9

6-4 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: L 89-68 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Drexel

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11

5-5 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: L 66-60 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Delaware

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 22-8

7-3 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

245th Last Game: W 73-69 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Opponent: Rhode Island

Rhode Island Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

5. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-9

5-4 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 85-70 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Opponent: Citadel

Citadel Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: FloHoops

6. Towson

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11

5-5 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 164th

164th Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: W 89-73 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bryant

@ Bryant Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Monmouth

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

5-5 | 18-13 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: L 70-61 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: Rider

Rider Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northeastern

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-18

4-6 | 13-18 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: L 73-71 vs Vermont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stony Brook

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

5-5 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: W 84-78 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. William & Mary

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-6 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th

326th Last Game: W 99-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pepperdine

@ Pepperdine Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Campbell

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 297th

297th Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: W 88-59 vs Pfeiffer

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Augustine's

Saint Augustine's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: FloHoops

12. Elon

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-18

5-5 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st

331st Last Game: L 82-73 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

Opponent: Bridgewater (VA)

Bridgewater (VA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

13. Hampton

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 2-26

4-5 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: W 100-53 vs Mary Baldwin

Next Game

Opponent: James Madison

James Madison Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

14. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 1-30

0-9 | 1-30 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: L 67-62 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game