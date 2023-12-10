Sunday's contest at M&T Bank Arena has the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-4) squaring off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 60-59 win for Holy Cross, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Crusaders took care of business in their most recent outing 80-39 against Connecticut College on Thursday.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 60, Quinnipiac 59

Other Patriot Predictions

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders' best win this season came against the Brown Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Crusaders took home the 62-54 win at home on November 9.

The Crusaders have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Holy Cross 2023-24 Best Wins

62-54 at home over Brown (No. 155) on November 9

51-41 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 341) on November 13

59-32 on the road over Stonehill (No. 358) on November 29

Holy Cross Leaders

Lindsay Berger: 8.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%

8.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG% Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Janelle Allen: 10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%

10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG% Kaitlyn Flanagan: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Simone Foreman: 5.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 24.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders put up 58.1 points per game (294th in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

