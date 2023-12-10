The Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-4) meet the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Anna Foley: 12.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Elia O'Donnell: 11.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jackie Grisdale: 15.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Grace LaBarge: 5.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Paige Girardi: 3.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

