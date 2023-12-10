The Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-5) take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders average 11.6 fewer points per game (58.1) than the Bobcats give up (69.7).

Quinnipiac has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.1 points.

The Bobcats put up 9.2 more points per game (60.3) than the Crusaders give up (51.1).

Quinnipiac has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 51.1 points.

Holy Cross has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 60.3 points.

The Bobcats are making 42% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Crusaders allow to opponents (32.1%).

The Crusaders make 36.9% of their shots from the field, eight% lower than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Holy Cross Leaders

Lindsay Berger: 8.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%

8.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG% Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Janelle Allen: 10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%

10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG% Kaitlyn Flanagan: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Simone Foreman: 5.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 24.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Holy Cross Schedule