Who’s the Best Team in the Ivy League? See our Weekly Ivy League Power Rankings
Find out how each Ivy League team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Princeton
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 24-1
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
- Last Game: W 92-40 vs Bryn Athyn College
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware Valley
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Cornell
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: L 81-70 vs Syracuse
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Siena
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: W 78-68 vs Howard
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rider
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Yale
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: W 73-66 vs Quinnipiac
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Harvard
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: W 70-64 vs Army
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Holy Cross
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Columbia
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-13
- Overall Rank: 211th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
- Last Game: W 87-83 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fordham
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-21
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: W 63-56 vs Boston University
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Le Moyne
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Brown
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
- Last Game: L 74-54 vs Providence
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Siena
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.