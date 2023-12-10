Sunday's contest features the Merrimack Warriors (3-7) and the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) facing off at Hammel Court (on December 10) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 60-52 victory for Merrimack.

The Warriors are coming off of a 71-62 loss to Pennsylvania in their last game on Friday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus

NESN Plus Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 60, Dartmouth 52

Other NEC Predictions

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

The Warriors' signature victory this season came against the Siena Saints, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 267) in our computer rankings. The Warriors secured the 67-64 win on the road on November 28.

Merrimack has five losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Merrimack 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 on the road over Siena (No. 267) on November 28

84-73 at home over Yale (No. 271) on December 3

65-60 at home over Bryant (No. 277) on November 21

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%

12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG% Paloma Garcia: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

8.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Jayme Decesare: 9.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

9.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Diamond Christian: 6.9 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61)

6.9 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61) Rose Caso: 3.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have been outscored by 9.7 points per game (scoring 55.9 points per game to rank 316th in college basketball while giving up 65.6 per outing to rank 210th in college basketball) and have a -97 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors average 63.8 points per game at home, compared to 48.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Merrimack is ceding 65.4 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 65.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.