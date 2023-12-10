How to Watch the Merrimack vs. Dartmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (3-7) square off against the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN Plus
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Merrimack vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Big Green score an average of 49.1 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 65.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- The 55.9 points per game the Warriors put up are only 2.5 more points than the Big Green give up (53.4).
- Merrimack has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 53.4 points.
- Dartmouth has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 55.9 points.
- The Warriors are making 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Big Green concede to opponents (35.8%).
- The Big Green shoot 35.2% from the field, just 4.0 lower than the Warriors allow.
Merrimack Leaders
- Amaya Staton: 12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%
- Paloma Garcia: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Jayme Decesare: 9.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)
- Diamond Christian: 6.9 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61)
- Rose Caso: 3.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%
Merrimack Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|UC Riverside
|L 65-53
|Hammel Court
|12/3/2023
|Yale
|W 84-73
|Hammel Court
|12/8/2023
|Pennsylvania
|L 71-62
|Hammel Court
|12/10/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/17/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
