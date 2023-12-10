The Merrimack Warriors (3-7) square off against the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV: NESN Plus

Merrimack vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison

The Big Green score an average of 49.1 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 65.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.

The 55.9 points per game the Warriors put up are only 2.5 more points than the Big Green give up (53.4).

Merrimack has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 53.4 points.

Dartmouth has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 55.9 points.

The Warriors are making 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Big Green concede to opponents (35.8%).

The Big Green shoot 35.2% from the field, just 4.0 lower than the Warriors allow.

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%

12.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG% Paloma Garcia: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

8.1 PTS, 2.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Jayme Decesare: 9.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

9.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Diamond Christian: 6.9 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61)

6.9 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61) Rose Caso: 3.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%

