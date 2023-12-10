Searching for an up-to-date view of the NEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Merrimack

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-6 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: W 89-85 vs Felician

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Wagner

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-13

4-5 | 13-13 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: L 73-59 vs Boston University

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fairfield

@ Fairfield Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

3-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 313th

313th Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th

335th Last Game: L 69-56 vs Maine

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMass-Lowell

@ UMass-Lowell Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 14-15

4-7 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

340th Last Game: L 67-57 vs Fairfield

Next Game

Opponent: @ Providence

@ Providence Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

6-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: L 87-83 vs Columbia

Next Game

Opponent: Fairfield

Fairfield Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: YES

6. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

4-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: L 61-54 vs Iona

Next Game

Opponent: Mount St. Mary's

Mount St. Mary's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

7. LIU

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 6-22

1-8 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 342nd

342nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: L 78-65 vs UMass-Lowell

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rutgers

@ Rutgers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: B1G+

8. Stonehill

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 3-27

1-11 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 355th

355th Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: L 75-62 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Opponent: Hartford

Hartford Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

9. Le Moyne

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-7 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 357th

357th Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: L 91-79 vs Binghamton

Next Game