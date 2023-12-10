NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sacred Heart Pioneers versus the Iona Gaels is one of three games on Sunday's college basketball slate that includes an NEC team on the court.
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Sacred Heart Pioneers at Iona Gaels
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dartmouth Big Green at Merrimack Warriors
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|NESN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wagner Seahawks at Columbia Lions
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|-
