The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) aim to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. The contest airs on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions average 26.1 more points per game (83.9) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (57.8).

Penn State is 7-2 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Ohio State has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.9 points.

The Buckeyes put up 83.8 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 64.4 the Lady Lions give up.

Ohio State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 64.4 points.

Penn State is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 83.8 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions give up.

The Lady Lions shoot 49.9% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

Ohio State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

Penn State Leaders

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena 12/3/2023 @ Tennessee W 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena 12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena 12/15/2023 Grand Valley State - Value City Arena 12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena

Penn State Schedule