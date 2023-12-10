Who’s the Best Team in the Patriot League? See our Weekly Patriot League Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the Patriot League? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Colgate
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: W 77-71 vs Vermont
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Navy
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: L 71-68 vs Quinnipiac
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Washington (MD)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Bucknell
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
- Last Game: W 76-67 vs Penn State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Radford
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. American
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
- Last Game: W 77-69 vs VMI
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
5. Boston University
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
- Last Game: L 63-56 vs Dartmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UMass-Lowell
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Lehigh
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 296th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: W 88-33 vs Cairn
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boston College
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
7. Loyola (MD)
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 327th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: L 77-64 vs Mount St. Mary's
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Mason
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Lafayette
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 329th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: L 67-51 vs La Salle
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Army
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 348th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: L 70-64 vs Harvard
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 356th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
- Last Game: L 95-64 vs Boston College
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.